IRISnet Price Up 10.4% This Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $33.48 million and approximately $848,797.00 worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 573.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,242.63 or 0.07537236 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.00445941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031764 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000268 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,081,262,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,770,069 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.