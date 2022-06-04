IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of IQVIA worth $57,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in IQVIA by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $1,800,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 543.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 67,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE IQV opened at $219.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.57 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.40.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.25.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.