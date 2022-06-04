IOG plc (LON:IOG) Insider Purchases £21,600 in Stock

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating) insider Andrew R. Hockey bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £21,600 ($27,327.94).

Shares of LON:IOG opened at GBX 24 ($0.30) on Friday. IOG plc has a twelve month low of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 46 ($0.58). The firm has a market cap of £125.72 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.91.

About IOG

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

