IOG plc (LON:IOG) Insider Purchases £21,600 in Stock

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating) insider Andrew R. Hockey bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £21,600 ($27,327.94).
Shares of LON:IOG opened at GBX 24 ($0.30) on Friday. IOG plc has a twelve month low of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 46 ($0.58). The firm has a market cap of £125.72 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.91.
