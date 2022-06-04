Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0421 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $11.22 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 166.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

