Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 30th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
VVR stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
