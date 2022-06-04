Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 30th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

VVR stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 35.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

