Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $67.21 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

