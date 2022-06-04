Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0461 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

VKI stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.