International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 2.05 ($0.03) to GBX 2 ($0.03) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 196 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.93. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

