Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.60.

IFS stock opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

