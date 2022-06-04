Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors decreased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,638,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 430,503 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.10% of Insulet worth $1,766,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet stock opened at $212.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.56 and its 200-day moving average is $248.85. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.62.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

