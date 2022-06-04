Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells 664 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROK opened at $218.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.68. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.07 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after buying an additional 368,508 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 216,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,750,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.39.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

