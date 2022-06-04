Insider Selling: MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) VP Sells $54,688.36 in Stock

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) VP Mei Lin sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $54,688.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,407. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MFA opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.61. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.87 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. MFA Financial’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,770,000 after buying an additional 835,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,137,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 404,324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 73.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,204,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 492,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MFA Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 122,878 shares in the last quarter.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

