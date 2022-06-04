Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Sells $126,550.00 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $126,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,255.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FDP stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.72. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,538,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,853,000 after purchasing an additional 138,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 119,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.