Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Major Shareholder Sells $28,500,000.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $45.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Certara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

About Certara

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

