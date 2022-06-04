Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells $12,354.64 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 397 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $12,354.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,517,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 723,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after buying an additional 336,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BXMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

