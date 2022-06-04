Insider Buying: SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) CEO Buys 4,900 Shares of Stock

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Brian Cox bought 4,900 shares of SurgePays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $21,511.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,442,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,113,426.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SURG opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. SurgePays, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SurgePays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

