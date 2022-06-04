Ink (INK) 1-Day Volume Hits $20,491.00

Ink (INK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Ink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $262,828.74 and $20,491.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

