Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of NGVT opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.96.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 158.8% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,550,000 after buying an additional 1,231,106 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,315.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,395,000 after purchasing an additional 756,903 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,081.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 440,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,591,000 after purchasing an additional 403,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,396,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after purchasing an additional 322,066 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

