IMV (TSE:IMV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.14

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 46752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on IMV shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.31.

The company has a market capitalization of C$92.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.85.

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMV Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

IMV Company Profile (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

