Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Illumina worth $51,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Illumina by 58.1% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 136 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $232.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.35 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

