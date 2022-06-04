Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $182.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $231.25.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $207.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $195.25 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

