IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Robert W. Baird

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IGMS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.60.

IGMS opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $99.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Michael D. Loberg bought 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $308,535. 55.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

