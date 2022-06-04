IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$3.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMG. National Bankshares lowered IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

TSE IMG traded down C$0.12 on Monday, reaching C$2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 759,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,088. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.52 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$451.72 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart bought 22,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,403.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,875,611.56. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$72,240.

About IAMGOLD (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.