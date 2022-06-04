Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Hyperfine stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Hyperfine has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25.

Hyperfine ( NASDAQ:HYPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

