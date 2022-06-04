Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Price Target Raised to GBX 15 at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 14 ($0.18) to GBX 15 ($0.19) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.19) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Shares of LON HUM opened at GBX 13.10 ($0.17) on Tuesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 23 ($0.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £51.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.35.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.