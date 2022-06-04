HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Raised to $40.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Get HP alerts:

HP stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

In other HP news, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,638 shares of company stock worth $2,332,503 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after acquiring an additional 573,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $861,205,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,451,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.