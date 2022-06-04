Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.7-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.42 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.87-$1.97 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,727 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

