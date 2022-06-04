Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.87-$1.97 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.87-1.97 EPS.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. 2,687,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,037. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,513.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $1,890,727. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 153.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.