Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.87-$1.97 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.87-1.97 EPS.

NYSE:HRL opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 31.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

