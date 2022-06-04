HOPR (HOPR) Market Capitalization Tops $21.88 Million

HOPR (HOPR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOPR has a market capitalization of $21.88 million and approximately $347,519.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HOPR has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.91 or 0.04588429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00442971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

