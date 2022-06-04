HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through HomeTrust Bank, a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is based in Asheville, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HTBI. StockNews.com lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.64.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $116,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

