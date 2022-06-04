HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.51-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$825.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.66 million.

Shares of NYSE:HRT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. HireRight has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HireRight has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.88.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc bought 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $106,826.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,943,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,969,794. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 212,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,735 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 36.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

