Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111.20 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 111.40 ($1.41). Approximately 850,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,522,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.80 ($1.41).

The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 18,566.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,191.83%.

In other news, insider Andrew Sutch purchased 660 shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £785.40 ($993.67).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

