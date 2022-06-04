Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.26.

Hilltop stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hilltop by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth $1,007,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 25.6% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Hilltop by 2.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

