HiCoin (XHI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $46,801.00

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, HiCoin has traded down 63.1% against the U.S. dollar. HiCoin has a market cap of $470,581.81 and approximately $46,801.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Universe (UNIV) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin Coin Profile

HiCoin (XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com . HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HiCoin provides cheap, fast and easy-to-use transactions. Micro-payments and face-to-face transactions are also made easy by XHI. “

Buying and Selling HiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

