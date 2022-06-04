Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Get Hibbett alerts:

HIBB stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $653.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72. Hibbett has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 15.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hibbett (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.