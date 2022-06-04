Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.54.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,442,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,496,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.