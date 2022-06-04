Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives $30.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $122,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,315 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth about $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 101,020 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HESM traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 327,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.549 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.