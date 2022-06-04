HempCoin (THC) Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last Week

HempCoin (THC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $342,537.93 and $58.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,576.05 or 0.99765837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00030753 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00015422 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,364,572 coins and its circulating supply is 266,229,422 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

