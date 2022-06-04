Helmet.insure One Day Volume Tops $125,926.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $763,037.26 and $125,926.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00481913 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00447718 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031785 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,725,762 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

