Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP opened at $51.18 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $53.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HP. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 166,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 193,157 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.