Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.
Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.
HP opened at $51.18 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $53.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HP. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.
In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 166,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 193,157 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (Get Rating)
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.