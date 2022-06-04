Helix (HLIX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Helix (HLIX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. Helix has a market cap of $25,089.08 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Helix coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00081743 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012194 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000169 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

