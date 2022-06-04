Hedera Hashgraph Tops One Day Volume of $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00078291 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017789 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00017203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00257073 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031420 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

