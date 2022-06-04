Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Given New $32.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $34.50 to $32.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PEAK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.95.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

