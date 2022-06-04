Head-To-Head Review: Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) & InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Babylon has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Babylon and InnovAge’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $322.92 million 0.15 -$374.51 million N/A N/A InnovAge $637.80 million 1.12 -$43.99 million $0.10 52.81

InnovAge has higher revenue and earnings than Babylon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of InnovAge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon N/A N/A N/A InnovAge 1.82% 4.77% 3.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Babylon and InnovAge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 3 0 2.50 InnovAge 1 7 0 0 1.88

Babylon currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 474.71%. InnovAge has a consensus price target of $7.77, suggesting a potential upside of 47.19%. Given Babylon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Babylon is more favorable than InnovAge.

Summary

InnovAge beats Babylon on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Babylon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

InnovAge Company Profile (Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,850 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

