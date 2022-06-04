Head to Head Contrast: Tremor International (TRMR) and The Competition

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) is one of 111 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Tremor International to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Tremor International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tremor International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International 20.24% 14.33% 10.34% Tremor International Competitors -383.40% -15.51% -5.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tremor International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International $341.95 million $73.22 million 26.76 Tremor International Competitors $7.93 billion $2.09 billion 15.61

Tremor International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tremor International. Tremor International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tremor International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tremor International Competitors 1123 4514 9307 297 2.58

Tremor International currently has a consensus price target of $22.80, suggesting a potential upside of 85.22%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 50.41%. Given Tremor International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tremor International is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Tremor International beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Tremor International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

