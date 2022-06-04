Head-To-Head Comparison: Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) versus Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rare Element Resources has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gold Resource and Rare Element Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.30 $8.03 million $0.12 15.33 Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$5.40 million ($0.03) -28.33

Gold Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resources. Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gold Resource and Rare Element Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and Rare Element Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource 6.64% 8.82% 5.74% Rare Element Resources N/A -57.12% -48.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gold Resource beats Rare Element Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gold Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.