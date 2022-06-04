HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Price Down 2.5%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.31 and last traded at $67.31. Approximately 387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 153,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $127.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -421.05%.

In other news, Director Gregory Politis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

