Haven Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.53 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 84.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.13 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,663.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,770.24 or 0.05967774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00016731 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00212810 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.49 or 0.00628695 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.38 or 0.00645178 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00073478 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,266,209 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

