HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Trading 11.6% Higher

HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) traded up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.73. 23,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,157,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72.
About HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP)
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
